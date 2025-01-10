Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹701.4 and closed at ₹704.2, with a high of ₹704.85 and a low of ₹679.55. The company has a market capitalization of approximately ₹74,963.06 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25, with a trading volume of 26,356 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|697.42
|Support 1
|673.47
|Resistance 2
|713.18
|Support 2
|665.28
|Resistance 3
|721.37
|Support 3
|649.52
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 603 k & BSE volume was 26 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹704.85 & ₹679.55 yesterday to end at ₹681.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend