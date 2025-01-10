Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -3.21 %. The stock closed at 704.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 681.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 701.4 and closed at 704.2, with a high of 704.85 and a low of 679.55. The company has a market capitalization of approximately 74,963.06 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25, with a trading volume of 26,356 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1697.42Support 1673.47
Resistance 2713.18Support 2665.28
Resistance 3721.37Support 3649.52
10 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 629 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1622 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 603 k & BSE volume was 26 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹704.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 704.85 & 679.55 yesterday to end at 681.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

