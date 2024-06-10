Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 969.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 978.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas opened and closed at 969.8 on the last day of trading, with a high of 989.55 and a low of 950. The market capitalization stood at 107,605.42 crore. The 52-week high was 1259.9 and the 52-week low was 521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 310,603 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1994.13Support 1954.13
Resistance 21012.02Support 2932.02
Resistance 31034.13Support 3914.13
10 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2546 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 310 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹969.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 989.55 & 950 yesterday to end at 969.8. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

