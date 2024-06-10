Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas opened and closed at ₹969.8 on the last day of trading, with a high of ₹989.55 and a low of ₹950. The market capitalization stood at ₹107,605.42 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1259.9 and the 52-week low was ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 310,603 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|994.13
|Support 1
|954.13
|Resistance 2
|1012.02
|Support 2
|932.02
|Resistance 3
|1034.13
|Support 3
|914.13
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 310 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹989.55 & ₹950 yesterday to end at ₹969.8. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.