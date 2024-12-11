Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹728 and closed slightly higher at ₹728.95. The stock reached a high of ₹732.45 and dipped to a low of ₹714.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹80,231.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,225 and a low of ₹550.25, with a trading volume of 55,873 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|728.3
|Support 1
|708.75
|Resistance 2
|741.1
|Support 2
|702.0
|Resistance 3
|747.85
|Support 3
|689.2
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 76.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1008 k & BSE volume was 55 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹732.45 & ₹714.15 yesterday to end at ₹716.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend