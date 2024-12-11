Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 728.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 716.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 728 and closed slightly higher at 728.95. The stock reached a high of 732.45 and dipped to a low of 714.15. The company's market capitalization stands at 80,231.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,225 and a low of 550.25, with a trading volume of 55,873 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1728.3Support 1708.75
Resistance 2741.1Support 2702.0
Resistance 3747.85Support 3689.2
11 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 1064 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4542 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 76.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1008 k & BSE volume was 55 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹728.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 732.45 & 714.15 yesterday to end at 716.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

