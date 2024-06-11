Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas had an open price of ₹997.75 and a close price of ₹978.4 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1012.6 and a low of ₹966. With a market capitalization of ₹106,758.56 crore, the 52-week high for the stock is ₹1259.9 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 342,136 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|999.8
|Support 1
|952.85
|Resistance 2
|1030.35
|Support 2
|936.45
|Resistance 3
|1046.75
|Support 3
|905.9
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 342 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1012.6 & ₹966 yesterday to end at ₹978.4. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.