Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 717.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 720.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 714.95 and closed slightly higher at 715.7. The stock reached a high of 726 and a low of 707.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of 78,685.91 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 1,225 and above its 52-week low of 550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 105,786 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas trading at ₹720.5, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹717.55

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas share price is at 720.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 708.07 and 726.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 708.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 726.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas has decreased by 0.04%, currently trading at 717.25. Over the past year, the price of Adani Total Gas shares has declined by 35.60%, reaching 717.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 17.36%, rising to 24,641.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.9%
3 Months-10.85%
6 Months-24.61%
YTD-27.37%
1 Year-35.6%
12 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1726.52Support 1708.07
Resistance 2735.73Support 2698.83
Resistance 3744.97Support 3689.62
12 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 1166 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4584 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 74.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1061 k & BSE volume was 105 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹715.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 726 & 707.7 yesterday to end at 717.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

