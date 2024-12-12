Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹714.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹715.7. The stock reached a high of ₹726 and a low of ₹707.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹78,685.91 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,225 and above its 52-week low of ₹550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 105,786 shares.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas share price is at ₹720.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹708.07 and ₹726.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹708.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 726.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas has decreased by 0.04%, currently trading at ₹717.25. Over the past year, the price of Adani Total Gas shares has declined by 35.60%, reaching ₹717.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 17.36%, rising to 24,641.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.9%
|3 Months
|-10.85%
|6 Months
|-24.61%
|YTD
|-27.37%
|1 Year
|-35.6%
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|726.52
|Support 1
|708.07
|Resistance 2
|735.73
|Support 2
|698.83
|Resistance 3
|744.97
|Support 3
|689.62
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 74.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1061 k & BSE volume was 105 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹726 & ₹707.7 yesterday to end at ₹717.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend