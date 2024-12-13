Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2024, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 717.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 730.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 720.2 and closed slightly lower at 717.55. The stock reached a high of 755 and a low of 712 during the day. With a market capitalization of 78,911.38 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 428,994. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1,225, while its 52-week low is 550.25, indicating significant volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4813 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 428 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹717.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 755 & 712 yesterday to end at 730.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

