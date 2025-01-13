Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹699 and closed at ₹681.95, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹705.9 and a low of ₹668.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹74,924.56 crores, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1197.95 and a low of ₹550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 99,710 shares.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|702.77
|Support 1
|663.12
|Resistance 2
|725.53
|Support 2
|646.23
|Resistance 3
|742.42
|Support 3
|623.47
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1768 k & BSE volume was 99 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹705.9 & ₹668.75 yesterday to end at ₹680. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend