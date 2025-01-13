Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 681.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 680 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 699 and closed at 681.95, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 705.9 and a low of 668.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 74,924.56 crores, the stock has a 52-week high of 1197.95 and a low of 550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 99,710 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1702.77Support 1663.12
Resistance 2725.53Support 2646.23
Resistance 3742.42Support 3623.47
13 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 1868 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1471 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1768 k & BSE volume was 99 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹681.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 705.9 & 668.75 yesterday to end at 680. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

