Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹679.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹679.8. The stock reached a high of ₹679.5 and a low of ₹622 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹74,924.56 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,197.95, while the 52-week low is ₹550.25. The BSE recorded a volume of 67,771 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹679.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹679.5 & ₹622 yesterday to end at ₹628.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend