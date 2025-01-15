Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹630.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹628.25. The stock reached a high of ₹710.55 and maintained a low of ₹630.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹73,665.28 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 645,350 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 500.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 645 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹710.55 & ₹630.05 yesterday to end at ₹669.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend