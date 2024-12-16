Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 16 Dec 2024, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 730.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 717.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 732.8 and closed slightly lower at 730.75. The stock reached a high of 733.8 and dipped to a low of 709.25. With a market capitalization of 78,949.87 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,225 and a low of 550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 148,200 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1731.18Support 1707.23
Resistance 2744.07Support 2696.17
Resistance 3755.13Support 3683.28
16 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 1485 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4860 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1337 k & BSE volume was 148 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹730.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 733.8 & 709.25 yesterday to end at 717.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

