Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 669.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 661.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 673.95 and closed at 669.20. The stock reached a high of 687.85 and a low of 658.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 72,834.93 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25, with a trading volume of 97,902 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1681.2Support 1651.55
Resistance 2699.25Support 2639.95
Resistance 3710.85Support 3621.9
16 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2073 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 500.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 645 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹669.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 687.85 & 658.05 yesterday to end at 661.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

