Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 717.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 712.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 717.85 and closed slightly lower at 717.55. The stock experienced a high of 723.05 and a low of 711.25, reflecting some volatility. The market capitalization stood at approximately 78,383.46 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1,225 and a low of 550.25, with a BSE trading volume of 34,109 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:23 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas has decreased by 0.51%, currently trading at 709.05. Over the past year, the price of Adani Total Gas shares has dropped by 31.93%, also reaching 709.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 15.17%, reaching 24,584.80 during the same one-year period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.3%
3 Months-10.32%
6 Months-24.7%
YTD-27.86%
1 Year-31.93%
17 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1720.47Support 1708.12
Resistance 2728.23Support 2703.53
Resistance 3732.82Support 3695.77
17 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 722 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4878 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 85.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 688 k & BSE volume was 34 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹717.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 723.05 & 711.25 yesterday to end at 712.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

