Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹717.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹717.55. The stock experienced a high of ₹723.05 and a low of ₹711.25, reflecting some volatility. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹78,383.46 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,225 and a low of ₹550.25, with a BSE trading volume of 34,109 shares.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas has decreased by 0.51%, currently trading at ₹709.05. Over the past year, the price of Adani Total Gas shares has dropped by 31.93%, also reaching ₹709.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 15.17%, reaching 24,584.80 during the same one-year period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.3%
|3 Months
|-10.32%
|6 Months
|-24.7%
|YTD
|-27.86%
|1 Year
|-31.93%
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|720.47
|Support 1
|708.12
|Resistance 2
|728.23
|Support 2
|703.53
|Resistance 3
|732.82
|Support 3
|695.77
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 85.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 688 k & BSE volume was 34 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹723.05 & ₹711.25 yesterday to end at ₹712.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend