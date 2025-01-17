Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹692.05 and closed at ₹661.45, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹708.45 and a low of ₹669.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹74,055.71 crore, the stock's performance reflects significant fluctuations, considering its 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and low of ₹550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 122,665 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
