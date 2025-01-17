Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 661.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 673.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 692.05 and closed at 661.45, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 708.45 and a low of 669.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of 74,055.71 crore, the stock's performance reflects significant fluctuations, considering its 52-week high of 1,197.95 and low of 550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 122,665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹661.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 708.45 & 669.85 yesterday to end at 673.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.