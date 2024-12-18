Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Sees Decline in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Sees Decline in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 714.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 706.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 713 and closed slightly lower at 712.7. The stock experienced a high of 723 and a low of 705.1 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 78,598 crore, the stock's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 1,197.95 and low of 550.25. A total of 113,547 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:02:02 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Adani Total Gas stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 701.3 and a high of 719.95. This indicates a fluctuation of 18.65 within the session, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment surrounding the stock.

18 Dec 2024, 12:45:49 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -71.30% lower than yesterday

Adani Total Gas Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Adani Total Gas has decreased by 71.30% compared to yesterday, with the price standing at 703.3, reflecting a decline of 1.62%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial alongside price changes to analyze market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with significant volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 12:37:37 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Adani Total Gas reached a high of 709.5 and a low of 704.5 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 707.02 and 705.03, which may suggest selling activity. Traders might consider closing their long positions, while new investors can assess whether there are potential opportunities for a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1708.7Support 1703.7
Resistance 2711.6Support 2701.6
Resistance 3713.7Support 3698.7
18 Dec 2024, 12:26:27 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days722.10
10 Days736.96
20 Days704.84
50 Days719.83
100 Days782.76
300 Days864.45
18 Dec 2024, 12:24:12 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Total Gas share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:17:02 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas trading at ₹706.95, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹714.9

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas share price is at 706.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 705.35 and 723.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 705.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 723.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:57:03 AM IST

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -47.80% lower than yesterday

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Total Gas has decreased by 47.80% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 705.95, reflecting a decline of 1.25%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a possible further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 11:55:49 AM IST

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 715.15 and 704.65 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 704.65 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 715.15. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1710.97Support 1707.02
Resistance 2712.93Support 2705.03
Resistance 3714.92Support 3703.07
18 Dec 2024, 11:25:13 AM IST

Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Adani Total Gas trading at ₹708.85, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹714.9

Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Adani Total Gas share price is at 708.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 705.35 and 723.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 705.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 723.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:10:11 AM IST

Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Today, the share price of Adani Total Gas decreased by 1.07%, trading at 707.25, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. Companies like GAIL India, Gujarat Gas Company, and Gujarat State Petronet experienced declines, while Indraprastha Gas saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.38% and 0.54%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India195.75-3.7-1.86246.35134.85128707.58
Adani Total Gas707.25-7.65-1.071197.95550.2577784.07
Gujarat Gas Company501.5-6.3-1.24689.45431.834522.77
Indraprastha Gas383.92.40.63570.6306.526873.03
Gujarat State Petronet368.25-3.9-1.05469.6260.1520777.08
18 Dec 2024, 10:51:00 AM IST

Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -43.09% lower than yesterday

Adani Total Gas Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Total Gas has decreased by 43.09% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 708.1, reflecting a decline of 0.95%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:33:33 AM IST

Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Adani Total Gas touched a high of 717.05 & a low of 706.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1715.15Support 1704.65
Resistance 2721.35Support 2700.35
Resistance 3725.65Support 3694.15
18 Dec 2024, 10:13:15 AM IST

Adani Total Gas Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:58:51 AM IST

Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Total Gas Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas decreased by 0.97% today, reaching 708, while its competitors exhibited mixed performance. Companies like GAIL India, Gujarat Gas Company, and Gujarat State Petronet experienced declines, whereas Indraprastha Gas saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.09% and 0.29%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India195.55-3.9-1.96246.35134.85128576.07
Adani Total Gas708.0-6.9-0.971197.95550.2577866.55
Gujarat Gas Company503.0-4.8-0.95689.45431.834626.02
Indraprastha Gas382.61.10.29570.6306.526782.03
Gujarat State Petronet369.0-3.15-0.85469.6260.1520819.4
18 Dec 2024, 09:39:19 AM IST

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas trading at ₹713.3, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹714.9

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas share price is at 713.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 705.35 and 723.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 705.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 723.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:21:19 AM IST

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at 713.85. Over the past year, the price of Adani Total Gas shares has dropped by 30.65%, reaching 713.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, climbing to 24,336.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.11%
3 Months-7.96%
6 Months-23.99%
YTD-27.66%
1 Year-30.65%
18 Dec 2024, 08:49:19 AM IST

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1723.8Support 1705.35
Resistance 2732.9Support 2696.0
Resistance 3742.25Support 3686.9
18 Dec 2024, 08:18:10 AM IST

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 1017 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4864 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 79.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 904 k & BSE volume was 113 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:03:28 AM IST

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹712.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 723 & 705.1 yesterday to end at 714.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

