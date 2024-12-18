Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Sees Decline in Trading Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹713 and closed slightly lower at ₹712.7. The stock experienced a high of ₹723 and a low of ₹705.1 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹78,598 crore, the stock's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and low of ₹550.25. A total of 113,547 shares were traded on the BSE.
Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Adani Total Gas stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹701.3 and a high of ₹719.95. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹18.65 within the session, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment surrounding the stock.
Adani Total Gas Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Adani Total Gas has decreased by 71.30% compared to yesterday, with the price standing at ₹703.3, reflecting a decline of 1.62%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial alongside price changes to analyze market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with significant volume may signal a potential further decline.
Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Adani Total Gas reached a high of 709.5 and a low of 704.5 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 707.02 and 705.03, which may suggest selling activity. Traders might consider closing their long positions, while new investors can assess whether there are potential opportunities for a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|708.7
|Support 1
|703.7
|Resistance 2
|711.6
|Support 2
|701.6
|Resistance 3
|713.7
|Support 3
|698.7
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|722.10
|10 Days
|736.96
|20 Days
|704.84
|50 Days
|719.83
|100 Days
|782.76
|300 Days
|864.45
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Total Gas share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas share price is at ₹706.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹705.35 and ₹723.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹705.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 723.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Total Gas has decreased by 47.80% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹705.95, reflecting a decline of 1.25%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a possible further decline.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 715.15 and 704.65 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 704.65 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 715.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|710.97
|Support 1
|707.02
|Resistance 2
|712.93
|Support 2
|705.03
|Resistance 3
|714.92
|Support 3
|703.07
Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Adani Total Gas share price is at ₹708.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹705.35 and ₹723.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹705.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 723.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Today, the share price of Adani Total Gas decreased by 1.07%, trading at ₹707.25, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. Companies like GAIL India, Gujarat Gas Company, and Gujarat State Petronet experienced declines, while Indraprastha Gas saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.38% and 0.54%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GAIL India
|195.75
|-3.7
|-1.86
|246.35
|134.85
|128707.58
|Adani Total Gas
|707.25
|-7.65
|-1.07
|1197.95
|550.25
|77784.07
|Gujarat Gas Company
|501.5
|-6.3
|-1.24
|689.45
|431.8
|34522.77
|Indraprastha Gas
|383.9
|2.4
|0.63
|570.6
|306.5
|26873.03
|Gujarat State Petronet
|368.25
|-3.9
|-1.05
|469.6
|260.15
|20777.08
Adani Total Gas Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Total Gas has decreased by 43.09% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹708.1, reflecting a decline of 0.95%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Adani Total Gas Live Updates: Adani Total Gas touched a high of 717.05 & a low of 706.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|715.15
|Support 1
|704.65
|Resistance 2
|721.35
|Support 2
|700.35
|Resistance 3
|725.65
|Support 3
|694.15
Adani Total Gas Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas decreased by 0.97% today, reaching ₹708, while its competitors exhibited mixed performance. Companies like GAIL India, Gujarat Gas Company, and Gujarat State Petronet experienced declines, whereas Indraprastha Gas saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.09% and 0.29%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GAIL India
|195.55
|-3.9
|-1.96
|246.35
|134.85
|128576.07
|Adani Total Gas
|708.0
|-6.9
|-0.97
|1197.95
|550.25
|77866.55
|Gujarat Gas Company
|503.0
|-4.8
|-0.95
|689.45
|431.8
|34626.02
|Indraprastha Gas
|382.6
|1.1
|0.29
|570.6
|306.5
|26782.03
|Gujarat State Petronet
|369.0
|-3.15
|-0.85
|469.6
|260.15
|20819.4
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas share price is at ₹713.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹705.35 and ₹723.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹705.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 723.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at ₹713.85. Over the past year, the price of Adani Total Gas shares has dropped by 30.65%, reaching ₹713.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, climbing to 24,336.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.11%
|3 Months
|-7.96%
|6 Months
|-23.99%
|YTD
|-27.66%
|1 Year
|-30.65%
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|723.8
|Support 1
|705.35
|Resistance 2
|732.9
|Support 2
|696.0
|Resistance 3
|742.25
|Support 3
|686.9
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 79.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 904 k & BSE volume was 113 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹723 & ₹705.1 yesterday to end at ₹714.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend