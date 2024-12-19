Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹719.95 and closed lower at ₹714.90, reaching a high of ₹719.95 and a low of ₹699.15. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹78,598 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25, with a trading volume of 78,790 shares on the BSE.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Total Gas has broken the first support of ₹695.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹688.72. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹688.72 then there can be further negative price movement.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas has decreased by 1.71% today, currently trading at ₹689.00. Over the past year, the price of Adani Total Gas shares has dropped by 31.62%, also landing at ₹689.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.19%
|3 Months
|-8.5%
|6 Months
|-24.33%
|YTD
|-28.96%
|1 Year
|-31.62%
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|713.73
|Support 1
|695.08
|Resistance 2
|726.02
|Support 2
|688.72
|Resistance 3
|732.38
|Support 3
|676.43
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 84.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 672 k & BSE volume was 78 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹719.95 & ₹699.15 yesterday to end at ₹701. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend