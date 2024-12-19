Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 701 per share. The stock is currently trading at 694.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 719.95 and closed lower at 714.90, reaching a high of 719.95 and a low of 699.15. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately 78,598 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25, with a trading volume of 78,790 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas trading at ₹694.5, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹701

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Total Gas has broken the first support of 695.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 688.72. If the stock price breaks the second support of 688.72 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas has decreased by 1.71% today, currently trading at 689.00. Over the past year, the price of Adani Total Gas shares has dropped by 31.62%, also landing at 689.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.19%
3 Months-8.5%
6 Months-24.33%
YTD-28.96%
1 Year-31.62%
19 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1713.73Support 1695.08
Resistance 2726.02Support 2688.72
Resistance 3732.38Support 3676.43
19 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 751 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4883 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 84.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 672 k & BSE volume was 78 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹714.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 719.95 & 699.15 yesterday to end at 701. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

