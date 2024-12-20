Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 701 per share. The stock is currently trading at 698.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 693.3 and closed at 701, reaching a high of 701.55 and a low of 687. The company's market capitalization stood at 77,184.67 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25. The BSE volume for the day was 30,747 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 592 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4470 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 86.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 562 k & BSE volume was 30 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹701 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 701.55 & 687 yesterday to end at 698.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.