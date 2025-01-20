Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 673.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 673.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 677.9 and closed at 673.2, experiencing a high of 680.5 and a low of 669. The company's market capitalization stood at 74,033.72 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1197.95 and a low of 550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 52,770 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas has decreased by 0.26%, currently trading at 671.30. Over the past year, the price of Adani Total Gas shares has dropped by 31.53%, also settling at 671.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.19%
3 Months-2.59%
6 Months-24.24%
YTD-11.55%
1 Year-31.53%
20 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1679.07Support 1667.67
Resistance 2685.23Support 2662.43
Resistance 3690.47Support 3656.27
20 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 942 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2230 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 890 k & BSE volume was 52 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹673.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 680.5 & 669 yesterday to end at 673.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

