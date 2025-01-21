Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹678.85 and closed at ₹673.05, experiencing a high of ₹680 and a low of ₹667.75. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹74,319.67 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25. The BSE volume for the day was 34,099 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 662 k & BSE volume was 34 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹680 & ₹667.75 yesterday to end at ₹675.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend