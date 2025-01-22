Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹673.45 and closed at ₹675.70, experiencing a high of ₹678.95 and a low of ₹664.50. The market capitalization stood at ₹73,280.34 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 28,287 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas has decreased by 0.64%, currently trading at ₹661.70. Over the past year, the price of Adani Total Gas shares has dropped by 36.43%, reaching ₹661.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.52%
|3 Months
|1.87%
|6 Months
|-24.21%
|YTD
|-12.45%
|1 Year
|-36.43%
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|675.73
|Support 1
|661.23
|Resistance 2
|684.62
|Support 2
|655.62
|Resistance 3
|690.23
|Support 3
|646.73
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 67.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 695 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹678.95 & ₹664.5 yesterday to end at ₹666. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend