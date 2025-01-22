Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 675.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 666 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 673.45 and closed at 675.70, experiencing a high of 678.95 and a low of 664.50. The market capitalization stood at 73,280.34 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 28,287 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas has decreased by 0.64%, currently trading at 661.70. Over the past year, the price of Adani Total Gas shares has dropped by 36.43%, reaching 661.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.52%
3 Months1.87%
6 Months-24.21%
YTD-12.45%
1 Year-36.43%
22 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1675.73Support 1661.23
Resistance 2684.62Support 2655.62
Resistance 3690.23Support 3646.73
22 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 723 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2194 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 67.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 695 k & BSE volume was 28 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹675.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 678.95 & 664.5 yesterday to end at 666. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

