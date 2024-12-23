Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹699.95 and closed at ₹697.5, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹712.5 and a low of ₹667.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹74,165.69 crores, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 122,630 shares.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 86.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 562 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹712.5 & ₹667.3 yesterday to end at ₹674.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend