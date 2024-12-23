Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -3.3 %. The stock closed at 697.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 674.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 699.95 and closed at 697.5, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 712.5 and a low of 667.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of 74,165.69 crores, the stock has a 52-week high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 122,630 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 592 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4470 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 86.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 562 k & BSE volume was 30 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹697.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 712.5 & 667.3 yesterday to end at 674.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

