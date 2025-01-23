Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹672 and closed slightly lower at ₹665.95. The stock reached a high of ₹672 and a low of ₹642.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹72,076.06 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,197.95, while the 52-week low is ₹550.25. The BSE volume for the day was 36,273 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹665.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹672 & ₹642.5 yesterday to end at ₹654.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend