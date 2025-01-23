Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 665.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 654.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 672 and closed slightly lower at 665.95. The stock reached a high of 672 and a low of 642.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 72,076.06 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 1,197.95, while the 52-week low is 550.25. The BSE volume for the day was 36,273 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹665.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 672 & 642.5 yesterday to end at 654.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.