Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹680 and closed at ₹674.5, experiencing a high of ₹685.2 and a low of ₹666. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹73,632.29 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 87,398 shares for the day.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|682.08
|Support 1
|661.78
|Resistance 2
|694.37
|Support 2
|653.77
|Resistance 3
|702.38
|Support 3
|641.48
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 78.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 805 k & BSE volume was 87 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹685.2 & ₹666 yesterday to end at ₹669.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend