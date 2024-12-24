Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 24 Dec 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 674.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 669.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 680 and closed at 674.5, experiencing a high of 685.2 and a low of 666. The market capitalization stood at approximately 73,632.29 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 87,398 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1682.08Support 1661.78
Resistance 2694.37Support 2653.77
Resistance 3702.38Support 3641.48
24 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 892 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4196 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 78.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 805 k & BSE volume was 87 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹674.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 685.2 & 666 yesterday to end at 669.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

