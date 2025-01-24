Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹656 and closed slightly lower at ₹654.8. The stock reached a high of ₹663.55 and a low of ₹651.9 during the session. The market capitalization stands at ₹72,395 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1197.95 and a low of ₹550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 22,716 shares for the day.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 76.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 491 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹663.55 & ₹651.9 yesterday to end at ₹658.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend