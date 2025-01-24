Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 654.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 658.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 656 and closed slightly lower at 654.8. The stock reached a high of 663.55 and a low of 651.9 during the session. The market capitalization stands at 72,395 crore, with a 52-week high of 1197.95 and a low of 550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 22,716 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 514 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2176 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 76.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 491 k & BSE volume was 22 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹654.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 663.55 & 651.9 yesterday to end at 658.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.