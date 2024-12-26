Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 669.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 671.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 671.85 and closed slightly lower at 669.5. The stock experienced a high of 679.35 and a low of 665.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of 73,791.76 crore, the company’s shares traded at a volume of 70,575 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 667 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4126 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 83.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 597 k & BSE volume was 70 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹669.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 679.35 & 665.1 yesterday to end at 671.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.