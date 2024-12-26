Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹671.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹669.5. The stock experienced a high of ₹679.35 and a low of ₹665.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹73,791.76 crore, the company’s shares traded at a volume of 70,575 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 83.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 597 k & BSE volume was 70 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹679.35 & ₹665.1 yesterday to end at ₹671.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend