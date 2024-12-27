Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹674.85 and closed at ₹671.80, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹685.95 and a low of ₹668.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹73,791.76 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹1197.95 and above its low of ₹550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 96,492 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|681.97
|Support 1
|664.77
|Resistance 2
|692.48
|Support 2
|658.08
|Resistance 3
|699.17
|Support 3
|647.57
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 72.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 867 k & BSE volume was 96 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹685.95 & ₹668.05 yesterday to end at ₹672.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend