Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 671.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 672.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 674.85 and closed at 671.80, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 685.95 and a low of 668.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 73,791.76 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 1197.95 and above its low of 550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 96,492 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1681.97Support 1664.77
Resistance 2692.48Support 2658.08
Resistance 3699.17Support 3647.57
27 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 963 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3540 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 72.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 867 k & BSE volume was 96 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹671.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 685.95 & 668.05 yesterday to end at 672.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

