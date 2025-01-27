Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹662.80 and closed at ₹658.25, with a high of ₹663.95 and a low of ₹638.40. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹70,552.82 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 55,321 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 75.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 469 k & BSE volume was 55 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹663.95 & ₹638.40 yesterday to end at ₹641. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend