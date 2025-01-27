Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -2.62 %. The stock closed at 658.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 641 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 662.80 and closed at 658.25, with a high of 663.95 and a low of 638.40. The company's market capitalization stood at 70,552.82 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 55,321 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 524 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2172 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 75.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 469 k & BSE volume was 55 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹658.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 663.95 & 638.40 yesterday to end at 641. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

