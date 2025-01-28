Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹640 and closed slightly higher at ₹641.80. The stock reached a high of ₹640 and a low of ₹612.85 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹68,122.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 147,770 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|637.1
|Support 1
|607.85
|Resistance 2
|653.65
|Support 2
|595.15
|Resistance 3
|666.35
|Support 3
|578.6
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1284 k & BSE volume was 152 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹640 & ₹612.85 yesterday to end at ₹617.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend