Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -3.72 %. The stock closed at 641.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 617.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 640 and closed slightly higher at 641.80. The stock reached a high of 640 and a low of 612.85 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 68,122.24 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 147,770 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1637.1Support 1607.85
Resistance 2653.65Support 2595.15
Resistance 3666.35Support 3578.6
28 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 1437 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1912 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1284 k & BSE volume was 152 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹641.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 640 & 612.85 yesterday to end at 617.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

