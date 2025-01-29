Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Sees Decline in Today's Trading

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹620 and closed slightly lower at ₹619.55. The stock reached a high of ₹628 and a low of ₹607.70 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹67,753.80 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25, with a trading volume of 104,012 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas share price is at ₹614.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹606.42 and ₹626.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹606.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 626.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas has increased by 0.38%, currently trading at ₹618.15. However, over the past year, the stock has seen a decline of 40.52%, dropping to ₹618.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.54%
|3 Months
|-8.24%
|6 Months
|-31.28%
|YTD
|-19.05%
|1 Year
|-40.52%
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|626.17
|Support 1
|606.42
|Resistance 2
|636.53
|Support 2
|597.03
|Resistance 3
|645.92
|Support 3
|586.67
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 790 k & BSE volume was 104 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹628 & ₹607.70 yesterday to end at ₹616.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend