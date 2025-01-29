Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Sees Decline in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 615.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 614.10 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 620 and closed slightly lower at 619.55. The stock reached a high of 628 and a low of 607.70 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 67,753.80 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25, with a trading volume of 104,012 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas trading at ₹614.10, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹615.80

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas share price is at 614.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 606.42 and 626.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 606.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 626.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas has increased by 0.38%, currently trading at 618.15. However, over the past year, the stock has seen a decline of 40.52%, dropping to 618.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.54%
3 Months-8.24%
6 Months-31.28%
YTD-19.05%
1 Year-40.52%
29 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1626.17Support 1606.42
Resistance 2636.53Support 2597.03
Resistance 3645.92Support 3586.67
29 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 894 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1696 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 790 k & BSE volume was 104 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹619.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 628 & 607.70 yesterday to end at 616.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

