Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 615.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 623.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 618.15 and closed slightly lower at 615.80, experiencing a high of 628.20 and a low of 612.55. The company's market capitalization stood at 68,611.65 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25, with a trading volume of 62,207 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 1033 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1650 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 971 k & BSE volume was 62 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹615.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 628.20 & 612.55 yesterday to end at 623.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

