Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹618.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹615.80, experiencing a high of ₹628.20 and a low of ₹612.55. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹68,611.65 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25, with a trading volume of 62,207 shares on the BSE.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 971 k & BSE volume was 62 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹628.20 & ₹612.55 yesterday to end at ₹623.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend