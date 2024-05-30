Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 951.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 950.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas opened at 952.05 and closed at 951.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 964.9, while the low was 945.45. The market capitalization stood at 104553.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1259.9 and 521.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 137,260 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1962.07Support 1942.07
Resistance 2973.53Support 2933.53
Resistance 3982.07Support 3922.07
30 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 1121 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1825 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 983 k & BSE volume was 137 k.

30 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹951.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 964.9 & 945.45 yesterday to end at 951.85. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.