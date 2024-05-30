Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas opened at ₹952.05 and closed at ₹951.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹964.9, while the low was ₹945.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹104553.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1259.9 and ₹521.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 137,260 shares traded.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|962.07
|Support 1
|942.07
|Resistance 2
|973.53
|Support 2
|933.53
|Resistance 3
|982.07
|Support 3
|922.07
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 983 k & BSE volume was 137 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹964.9 & ₹945.45 yesterday to end at ₹951.85. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.