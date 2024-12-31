Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 10 %. The stock closed at 679.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 747.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 678.95 and closed at 679.30, showing slight upward movement. The stock reached a high of 777.55 and a low of 675. The company's market capitalization stands at 74,710.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25, with a trading volume of 311,253 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹679.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 777.55 & 675 yesterday to end at 747.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

