Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹678.95 and closed at ₹679.30, showing slight upward movement. The stock reached a high of ₹777.55 and a low of ₹675. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹74,710.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25, with a trading volume of 311,253 shares on the BSE.
31 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹679.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹777.55 & ₹675 yesterday to end at ₹747.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.