Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹628.95 and closed at ₹623.80, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹646.55 and a low of ₹623, with a trading volume of 60,194 shares. The market capitalization stands at ₹68,611.65 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|648.53
|Support 1
|626.83
|Resistance 2
|657.27
|Support 2
|613.87
|Resistance 3
|670.23
|Support 3
|605.13
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1492 k & BSE volume was 60 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹646.55 & ₹623 yesterday to end at ₹644. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend