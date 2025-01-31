Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 3.24 %. The stock closed at 623.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 644 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 628.95 and closed at 623.80, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 646.55 and a low of 623, with a trading volume of 60,194 shares. The market capitalization stands at 68,611.65 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1648.53Support 1626.83
Resistance 2657.27Support 2613.87
Resistance 3670.23Support 3605.13
31 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 1552 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1666 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1492 k & BSE volume was 60 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹623.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 646.55 & 623 yesterday to end at 644. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

