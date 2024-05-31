Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Rises in Trading Today

Hello User
6 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 2.73 %. The stock closed at 955.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 982 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas opened at 952, closed at 950.65 with the highest price at 965.5 and the lowest at 946.2. The market capitalization stands at 105136.34 cr. The 52-week high was 1259.9 and the low was 521.95. The BSE volume was 80407 shares traded on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas trading at ₹982, up 2.73% from yesterday's ₹955.95

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Total Gas has surpassed the first resistance of 965.82 & second resistance of 975.88 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 985.77. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 985.77 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

31 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas stock price has increased by 1.24% and is currently trading at 967.85. Over the past year, Adani Total Gas shares have surged by 43.82% to 967.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.16%
3 Months-8.61%
6 Months34.76%
YTD-3.31%
1 Year43.82%
31 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1965.82Support 1945.87
Resistance 2975.88Support 2935.98
Resistance 3985.77Support 3925.92
31 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 1103 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1741 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1022 k & BSE volume was 80 k.

31 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹950.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 965.5 & 946.2 yesterday to end at 950.65. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

