Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Rises in Trading Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas opened at ₹952, closed at ₹950.65 with the highest price at ₹965.5 and the lowest at ₹946.2. The market capitalization stands at ₹105136.34 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1259.9 and the low was ₹521.95. The BSE volume was 80407 shares traded on the last day.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Total Gas has surpassed the first resistance of ₹965.82 & second resistance of ₹975.88 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹985.77. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹985.77 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas stock price has increased by 1.24% and is currently trading at ₹967.85. Over the past year, Adani Total Gas shares have surged by 43.82% to ₹967.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.16%
|3 Months
|-8.61%
|6 Months
|34.76%
|YTD
|-3.31%
|1 Year
|43.82%
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|965.82
|Support 1
|945.87
|Resistance 2
|975.88
|Support 2
|935.98
|Resistance 3
|985.77
|Support 3
|925.92
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1022 k & BSE volume was 80 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹965.5 & ₹946.2 yesterday to end at ₹950.65. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.