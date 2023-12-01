Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -2.01 %. The stock closed at 347.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

On the last day, the opening price of Adani Wilmar was 348.65, the closing price was 347.6, the highest price reached during the day was 349.45, and the lowest price was 336.95. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 44,267.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 668, while the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar on that day was 351,369 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹347.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the BSE, there were 351,369 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 347.6.

