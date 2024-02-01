Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹357.2 and closed at ₹357.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹362.95, while the low was ₹354.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹46,223.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹509.4 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The stock had a trading volume of 351,985 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.