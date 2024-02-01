Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 357.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 357.2 and closed at 357.65. The stock's high for the day was 362.95, while the low was 354.2. The company has a market capitalization of 46,223.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 509.4 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The stock had a trading volume of 351,985 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹357.65 on last trading day

On the last day, there were 351,985 shares of Adani Wilmar traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 357.65.

