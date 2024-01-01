Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Sees Strong Trading Day

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹354.2 and closed at ₹354.25 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹356.75, while the low was ₹352.45. The company has a market capitalization of ₹46,125.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹627.8, and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. On the BSE, a total of 194,435 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹356.2. There has been a 0.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.02%
|3 Months
|-4.15%
|6 Months
|-13.43%
|YTD
|-42.54%
|1 Year
|-41.36%
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is ₹354.9, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percentage change. However, the net change is relatively small, suggesting that the stock's movement may not be significant. Overall, based on this data, it can be concluded that Adani Wilmar stock is relatively stable in the current trading session.
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a BSE volume of 194,435 shares with a closing price of ₹354.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!