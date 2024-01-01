Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Sees Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 354.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 354.2 and closed at 354.25 on the last day. The high for the day was 356.75, while the low was 352.45. The company has a market capitalization of 46,125.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 627.8, and the 52-week low is 285.85. On the BSE, a total of 194,435 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹356.2, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹354.9

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 356.2. There has been a 0.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.3.

01 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.02%
3 Months-4.15%
6 Months-13.43%
YTD-42.54%
1 Year-41.36%
01 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹354.9, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹354.25

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 354.9, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percentage change. However, the net change is relatively small, suggesting that the stock's movement may not be significant. Overall, based on this data, it can be concluded that Adani Wilmar stock is relatively stable in the current trading session.

01 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹354.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a BSE volume of 194,435 shares with a closing price of 354.25.

