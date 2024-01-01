Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Sees Strong Trading Day

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹354.2 and closed at ₹354.25 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹356.75, while the low was ₹352.45. The company has a market capitalization of ₹46,125.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹627.8, and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. On the BSE, a total of 194,435 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.