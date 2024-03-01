Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Surge as Company Trades Positively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 381.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 380.05 and closed at 381.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 384 and the low was 372.8. The market cap stood at 49,615.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were 509.4 and 285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 426,868 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:09 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹381.75, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹381.55

Adani Wilmar stock is currently trading at 381.75 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹381.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 426,868 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 381.55.

