Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Surge as Company Trades Positively

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹380.05 and closed at ₹381.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹384 and the low was ₹372.8. The market cap stood at ₹49,615.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹509.4 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 426,868 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.