Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

The last day of Adani Wilmar saw an opening price of ₹329.15 and a closing price of ₹328.65. The stock reached a high of ₹331.95 and a low of ₹325.8. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is currently at ₹42,525.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹730, while the 52-week low is ₹303.45. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 39,861 shares.
01 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹328.65 on last trading day
