Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 328.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 327.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

The last day of Adani Wilmar saw an opening price of 329.15 and a closing price of 328.65. The stock reached a high of 331.95 and a low of 325.8. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is currently at 42,525.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 730, while the 52-week low is 303.45. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 39,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹328.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a BSE volume of 39861 shares and closed at a price of 328.65.

