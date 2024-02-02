Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 355.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 351 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at 355.65 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 358.45 and a low of 350. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 45,618.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 509.4 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 349,441 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹355.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 349,441. The closing price for the stock was 355.65.

