Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 3.41 %. The stock closed at 354.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 367 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an open price of 356.25 and a close price of 354.9. The stock had a high of 375.45 and a low of 355. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 47,698.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 627.8, while the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 595,912 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹354.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar's BSE volume was 595,912 shares, and the closing price was 354.9.

