Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -3.65 %. The stock closed at 327.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 315.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 327 and closed at 327.2 on the last day. The stock had a high of 331.5 and a low of 313 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is currently 40,972.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 730 and the 52-week low is 303.45. The stock had a trading volume of 324,436 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹327.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 324,436 shares, and the closing price for the stock was 327.2.

