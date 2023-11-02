Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹327 and closed at ₹327.2 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹331.5 and a low of ₹313 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is currently ₹40,972.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹730 and the 52-week low is ₹303.45. The stock had a trading volume of 324,436 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.