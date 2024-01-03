Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 367 per share. The stock is currently trading at 366.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 369.85 and closed at 367. The high for the day was 370.4 and the low was 361. The market capitalization of the company is 47,633.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 622.7 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 323,058 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹367 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar saw a volume of 323,058 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 367.

