Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 315.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 315.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 312.3 and closed at 315.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 322.85 and a low of 311.75. The company has a market capitalization of 41,037.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 730, while the 52-week low is 303.45. The stock had a trading volume of 123,745 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹315.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 123,745. The closing price for the shares was 315.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.