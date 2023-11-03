Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹312.3 and closed at ₹315.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹322.85 and a low of ₹311.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹41,037.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹730, while the 52-week low is ₹303.45. The stock had a trading volume of 123,745 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
03 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST
