Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Surges with Positive Trading Day

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹343.55 and closed at ₹340.6 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹347, while the lowest price was ₹339. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44,247.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹668 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 160,441 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tataconsumer
|801.15
|0.55
|0.07
|861.35
|685.0
|74427.77
|Patanjali Foods
|1383.1
|3.8
|0.28
|1479.0
|851.7
|50056.95
|Adani Wilmar
|348.5
|8.05
|2.36
|668.0
|285.85
|45293.8
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1091.65
|1.9
|0.17
|1231.95
|786.0
|24316.31
|Godrej Industries
|650.25
|3.0
|0.46
|733.3
|395.2
|21889.9
The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that its price is ₹349.5. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.66, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 9.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price. Overall, the stock is performing well with a notable increase in value.
The current day's low price of Adani Wilmar stock is ₹348, while the high price is ₹365.
The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is ₹348.5 with a percent change of 2.36. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.36% compared to the previous day. The net change is 8.05, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹8.05 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Wilmar stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.88%
|3 Months
|-6.4%
|6 Months
|-22.24%
|YTD
|-44.91%
|1 Year
|-47.44%
Adani Wilmar stock currently has a price of ₹360, representing a 5.74% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 19.55.
On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 160,441. The closing price of the stock was ₹340.6.
