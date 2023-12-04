Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Surges with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:32 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 2.66 %. The stock closed at 340.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 343.55 and closed at 340.6 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 347, while the lowest price was 339. The market capitalization of the company is 44,247.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 668 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 160,441 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:32 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1383.13.80.281479.0851.750056.95
Adani Wilmar348.58.052.36668.0285.8545293.8
Hatsun Agro Product1091.651.90.171231.95786.024316.31
Godrej Industries650.253.00.46733.3395.221889.9
04 Dec 2023, 10:24 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹349.5, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹340.45

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that its price is 349.5. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.66, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 9.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price. Overall, the stock is performing well with a notable increase in value.

04 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Wilmar stock is 348, while the high price is 365.

04 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹348.5, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹340.45

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 348.5 with a percent change of 2.36. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.36% compared to the previous day. The net change is 8.05, indicating that the stock has increased by 8.05 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Wilmar stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

04 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.88%
3 Months-6.4%
6 Months-22.24%
YTD-44.91%
1 Year-47.44%
04 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹360, up 5.74% from yesterday's ₹340.45

Adani Wilmar stock currently has a price of 360, representing a 5.74% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 19.55.

04 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹340.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 160,441. The closing price of the stock was 340.6.

