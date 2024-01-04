Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Sees Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 381.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 383.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at 380 and closed at 366.5. The highest price recorded during the day was 397.75, while the lowest price was 376.85. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 49,524.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 622.7 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,298 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹383.2, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹381.05

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 383.2, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 2.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.56% and the net change is positive at 2.15.

04 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.44%
3 Months-1.3%
6 Months-6.39%
YTD7.34%
1 Year-36.54%
04 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹388.7, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹381.05

Adani Wilmar stock has a current price of 388.7. In the latest trading session, the stock has increased by 2.01%, resulting in a net change of 7.65.

04 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹366.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 1,341,298 shares. The closing price of the shares was 366.5.

