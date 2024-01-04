Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Sees Positive Trading Day

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹380 and closed at ₹366.5. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹397.75, while the lowest price was ₹376.85. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹49,524.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹622.7 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,298 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹383.2, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 2.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.56% and the net change is positive at 2.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.44%
|3 Months
|-1.3%
|6 Months
|-6.39%
|YTD
|7.34%
|1 Year
|-36.54%
Adani Wilmar stock has a current price of ₹388.7. In the latest trading session, the stock has increased by 2.01%, resulting in a net change of 7.65.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 1,341,298 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹366.5.
