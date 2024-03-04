Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 381.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 386.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 383.05 and closed at 381.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 389, while the lowest was 378. The market capitalization stands at 50,213.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 509.4 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 94,644 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:01:07 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹381.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the BSE, the volume was 94644 shares and the closing price was 381.35.

