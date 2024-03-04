Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 381.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 386.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹383.05 and closed at ₹381.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹389, while the lowest was ₹378. The market capitalization stands at ₹50,213.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹509.4 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 94,644 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:01:07 AM IST
