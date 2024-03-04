Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹383.05 and closed at ₹381.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹389, while the lowest was ₹378. The market capitalization stands at ₹50,213.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹509.4 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 94,644 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
