Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 337.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 337.85 and closed at 337.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 338.2, while the lowest price was 332.6. The market capitalization of the company is 43,331.28 crore. The 52-week high and low are 819.55 and 327, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 215,165 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹333.4, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹337.55

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 333.4 with a percent change of -1.23. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.23% from its previous closing price. The net change is -4.15, indicating a decrease of 4.15 in the stock price.

04 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹337.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a BSE volume of 215,165 shares. The closing price for the stock was 337.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.