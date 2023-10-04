Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stock Plummets in Trading

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹337.85 and closed at ₹337.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹338.2, while the lowest price was ₹332.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,331.28 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹819.55 and ₹327, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 215,165 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹333.4 with a percent change of -1.23. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.23% from its previous closing price. The net change is -4.15, indicating a decrease of ₹4.15 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a BSE volume of 215,165 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹337.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!