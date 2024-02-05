Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stocks plummet in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 350.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 347.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : The opening price of Adani Wilmar on the last day was 352.5. The closing price was slightly lower at 351. The highest price reached during the day was 359.2, while the lowest price was 349.5. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 45,514.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 509.4, while the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar on that day was 347,481 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹347.75, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹350.2

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 347.75, which represents a decrease of 0.7% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.45.

05 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.2%
3 Months-1.46%
6 Months-12.01%
YTD-1.3%
1 Year-16.79%
05 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹350.2, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹351

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 350.2. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decrease of 0.8 in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹351 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 347,481 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 351.

