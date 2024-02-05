Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stocks plummet in trading session

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : The opening price of Adani Wilmar on the last day was ₹352.5. The closing price was slightly lower at ₹351. The highest price reached during the day was ₹359.2, while the lowest price was ₹349.5. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹45,514.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹509.4, while the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar on that day was 347,481 shares.
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹347.75, which represents a decrease of 0.7% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.2%
|3 Months
|-1.46%
|6 Months
|-12.01%
|YTD
|-1.3%
|1 Year
|-16.79%
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is ₹350.2. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decrease of 0.8 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 347,481 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹351.
