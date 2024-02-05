Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stocks plummet in trading session

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : The opening price of Adani Wilmar on the last day was ₹352.5. The closing price was slightly lower at ₹351. The highest price reached during the day was ₹359.2, while the lowest price was ₹349.5. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹45,514.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹509.4, while the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar on that day was 347,481 shares.

